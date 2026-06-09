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Fans react as Jung Kyung Ho and Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung split after 14 years together: 'Love is not real'

Both stars confirm the breakup, saying they will remain on good terms as colleagues

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The long-time K-entertainment couple reportedly part ways after growing apart over time
The long-time K-entertainment couple reportedly part ways after growing apart over time
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Dubai: After more than a decade of being regarded as one of Korean entertainment’s most stable celebrity couples, actor Jung Kyung-ho and Girls’ Generation member-turned-actress Choi Soo-young have reportedly ended their long-term relationship, bringing their 14-year romance to a close.

The news has been reported across multiple Korean entertainment outlets, with sources indicating that the pair have decided to part ways after a prolonged period of dating that began in 2013.

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Jung Kyung-ho and Choi Soo-young first became publicly linked in 2013, with confirmation of their relationship following in 2014. At the time, both agencies acknowledged the relationship, and it quickly became one of the most well-known long-term celebrity romances in South Korea.

Despite their demanding schedules Jung Kyung-ho as a leading actor in dramas such as Hospital Playlist and Prison Playbook, and Sooyoung balancing acting and her Girls’ Generation career, the couple maintained a relatively low-profile but steady relationship for over a decade.

'Not me thinking this was marriage news at first glance… only for it to be a breakup. Love isn’t real' shared one fan on X.

The breakup also hits differently because many fans had emotionally followed their journey for years from early dating rumours to confirmation, and then over a decade of minimal drama and steady support for each other’s careers. 

Their breakup marks the end of one of K-entertainment’s most recognized long-term relationships. Fans had often admired the couple for their stability and discretion in an industry where public relationships are frequently short-lived.

Although their romantic relationship has ended, both agencies emphasized that they will continue their careers professionally and remain on good terms.

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KpopMusicKdrama

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