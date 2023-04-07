Fans of South Korean actor Nam Joo Hyuk are obsessing over newly released photos of the actor after he left for his military training last month.
Fans of the actor, who featured in hit K-dramas such as Twenty-Five Twenty-One, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, and Start-Up, are saying he “makes a dashing soldier”.
According to the Korean entertainment news website soompi.com, on April 5, the Korea Army Training Center in Nonsan shared pictures of its latest batch of recruits, including Nam Joo Hyuk, who just enlisted in the military on March 20.
Conscription (compulsory enlistment for state service) is mandatory for all 'able-bodied' South Korean men between the ages of 18 and 35 – they are obligated to serve in the military, with no exceptions made for even the biggest K-drama actors or K-pop stars.
His March military enlistment left many fans wondering how the actor has been doing. Fans said the photos reveal that “he is looking better than ever”.
Fans took to several online communities to share pictures of Nam Joo Hyuk in his military uniform, smiling brightly.
Many fans said that the actor’s height and features made him stand out from the rest of the soldiers. Many added that they were eagerly waiting for him to return to the entertainment industry after his military service.
According to the article: “It has been revealed that Nam Joo Hyuk has been selected as a platoon leader at the training camp. The platoon leader is selected by fellow training soldiers, and they carry out roles such as delivering commands of the officer to the platoon and also being the platoon representative to salute during roll call.”
Reports say that the actor will be discharged by September 2024 after serving a minimum of 18 months.