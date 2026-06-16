'Everything Tina Fey touches turns to gold': Fans celebrate as Netflix renews The Four Seasons for Season 3

The cast announced the renewal of the season in a statement
Four Seasons is the most Tina Fey that a Tina Fey show has ever Tina Feyed. If you know, you know.
And now it's time for more Tina Fey.
Well, where are your middle-aged besties at? It's time for round three. Netflix has renewed The Four Seasons for a third eight-episode season, ensuring that Tina Fey's comedy about friendship, relationships and annual vacations will continue. The announcement was made at the Banff World Media Festival, where Netflix's head of scripted series, Jinny Howe, confirmed the show's return.
Inspired by Alan Alda's 1981 film of the same name, the series follows a close-knit group of friends who take four trips together each year, with every getaway bringing fresh tensions, surprises and relationship challenges. The ensemble cast includes Tina Fey, Will Forte, Steve Carell, Colman Domingo, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Marco Calvani and Erika Henningsen.
The brilliant trio behind the curtain, Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield—celebrated the renewal with a joint statement that perfectly captures the show's energy: “We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of ‘The Four Seasons’ to life. Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!” Netflix’s VP of U.S. comedy, Tracey Pakosta, shared the hype, praising the creative team’s magical ability to blend heart with sharp humor and celebrating the legendary cast’s electric chemistry. Produced by Universal Television and Little Stranger, Inc., this is one group trip you definitely won’t want to mute.
Fans are just as excited, and given Tina Fey's record of witty, sharp shows (Hello 30 Rock), they're sure that this season would be just as entertaining: "Everything Tina Fey touches, turns to gold," one fan wrote. "I'm genuinely psyched, this is so important to me," another added.
In the first season, the delicate architecture of the group chat completely implodes during a 25th-anniversary spring trip when Nick (Steve Carell) casually announces he is divorcing his wife, Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver).
By summer, Nick forces the group to go on a highly uncomfortable, eco-resort trip planned by his new, significantly younger girlfriend, Ginny (Erika Henningsen). The remaining couples are forced to choose sides, masking their awkwardness around Ginny, and panicking about their own stale marriages. In autumn, everyone collides during a college parents' weekend where Nick faces the wrath of his resentful daughter's student play.
Then comes the massive twist: on New Year's Eve, Nick dies in a sudden car crash. The season ends with the friends trying to coordinate a "celebration of life" while the grieving ex-wife (Anne) and the grieving girlfriend (Ginny) find an unexpected, bittersweet bonding moment.
Season 2 picks up in the emotional wake of Nick’s death. The core group is dealing with the realities of aging, lingering trauma, and a collective case of existential dread. The central conflict centres around trying to figure out how, and if, they should integrate Ginny into the inner circle, which is incredibly complicated for the newly single Anne. To make matters wilder, Ginny is pregnant with Nick's child and Anne hilariously struggles to balance her lingering bitterness with helping raise her late ex-husband's child.
Moreover, the other marriages are also in the trenches. Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) hit a rough patch as they battle empty-nest syndrome, fading romantic sparks, and Jack's declining mental health.