'Everything Tina Fey touches turns to gold': Fans celebrate as Netflix renews The Four Seasons for Season 3

The brilliant trio behind the curtain, Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield—celebrated the renewal with a joint statement that perfectly captures the show's energy: “We are thrilled to be able to bring a third season of ‘The Four Seasons’ to life. Thank you to everyone who watched. Middle-aged people, LFG!” Netflix’s VP of U.S. comedy, Tracey Pakosta, shared the hype, praising the creative team’s magical ability to blend heart with sharp humor and celebrating the legendary cast’s electric chemistry. Produced by Universal Television and Little Stranger, Inc., this is one group trip you definitely won’t want to mute.