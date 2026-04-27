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EPIK Dubai reopening 2026: What to expect at Meydan Grandstand club

The lineup brings together eight resident DJs performing consecutive sets

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
1 MIN READ
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EPIK Dubai reopening 2026: What to expect at Meydan Grandstand club

One of the Middle East’s most recognisable nightlife destinations, EPIK is back in Dubai with a refreshed identity and a more immersive take on after-dark entertainment. Located at The Meydan Grandstand, the venue blends advanced technology with live performance to create nights that feel more like full-scale productions than traditional clubbing.

At the centre of the experience is a striking kinetic ceiling, a moving installation of light and motion that transforms the dance floor into an ever-shifting visual canvas. Paired with high-powered LED visuals and a next-generation sound system, the space is designed to sync atmosphere and music in real time.

The lineup brings together eight resident DJs performing consecutive sets from Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 PM onwards, alongside a mix of local and international names delivering high-energy sets throughout the week.

Apart from this, EPIK also introduces live acrobatic performances and curated entertainment shows that add a theatrical layer to the night, blurring the line between club and stage.

Speaking about the reopening, Marc Maroun, Vice President of Nightlife at Sunset Hospitality Group, noted that EPIK is set to re-energise Dubai’s nightlife with its blend of technology, visuals, and curated talent.

The venue reopens on Thursday, 1 May 2026 at The Meydan Grandstand, Dubai.

When: Opens on Thursday, 1 May 2026 (operating Wednesday to Saturday, from 11 PM onwards)

Where: The Meydan Grandstand, Dubai

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