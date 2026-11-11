Dustin Hoffman denies sexual misconduct in memoir, says ‘uncomfortable’ is subjective

The book doesn’t respond to individual accusers by name. The claims against him emerged in late 2017 and ranged from verbal harassment to groping and assault. That November, Anna Graham Hunter wrote in The Hollywood Reporter that Hoffman groped and propositioned her in 1985, when she was a 17-year-old intern on the TV film Death of a Salesman. Weeks later, Kathryn Rossetter, his co-star in the 1984 Broadway run of the play, alleged in the same outlet that he had repeatedly groped her backstage. Playwright Cori Thomas told Variety that Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room when she was 16.