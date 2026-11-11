GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Dustin Hoffman denies sexual misconduct in memoir, says ‘uncomfortable’ is subjective

Hoffman’s attorney called the assault allegations 'defamatory falsehoods'

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dustin Hoffman attends the Los Angeles screening of "TWIGGY" at Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall on September 16, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
Dustin Hoffman attends the Los Angeles screening of "TWIGGY" at Lumiere Cinema at the Music Hall on September 16, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California.
AFP-JC OLIVERA

Nearly a decade after a wave of allegations derailed his public image, Dustin Hoffman is using his new memoir to argue that discomfort is in the eye of the beholder.

In Look at Me, which hit shelves November 10, the 89-year-old two-time Oscar winner admits he may have crossed some lines socially, but insists he never crossed into coercion.

“I’m sure it’s true that in my life, especially forty years ago, I made some women uncomfortable,” Hoffman writes, in an excerpt shared by People. “But ‘uncomfortable’ is a subjective emotional state. What is crass and offensive to one person, another individual might find hilarious, or enlivening, or even sort of cozy.”

He leans on his reputation as a joker to draw the distinction. “I love a so-called dirty joke. I am ‘a Borscht Belt flirt,’ as Bill Murray once put it,” he writes. “That’s not the same thing as pressuring someone to do something they didn’t want to do.”

The book doesn’t respond to individual accusers by name. The claims against him emerged in late 2017 and ranged from verbal harassment to groping and assault. That November, Anna Graham Hunter wrote in The Hollywood Reporter that Hoffman groped and propositioned her in 1985, when she was a 17-year-old intern on the TV film Death of a Salesman. Weeks later, Kathryn Rossetter, his co-star in the 1984 Broadway run of the play, alleged in the same outlet that he had repeatedly groped her backstage. Playwright Cori Thomas told Variety that Hoffman exposed himself to her in a hotel room when she was 16.

Hoffman’s attorney called the assault allegations “defamatory falsehoods.” None of the claims led to a lawsuit or criminal charges.

His tone has shifted since then. Responding to Hunter’s account in 2017, Hoffman said he felt “terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation,” according to ABC News. “I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

In the memoir, he says he initially welcomed the #MeToo movement. “When a reckoning started making its way around the internet, and tearing through Hollywood, I thought it was a very good thing,” he writes. “Not for a second did I worry that anything negative would be said about me, because the idea of taking something from someone sexually that they didn’t want to give... it’s just not something I’ve ever done.”

Instead, he says, his “entire life changed.” Comparing the moment to the McCarthy-era blacklist of the 1950s, he writes: “There was no innocent until proven guilty. There was no ‘proving’ anything at all.”

Hoffman also describes the personal toll. “Lisa says I went into a state of shock,” he writes of his wife, recalling that the couple retreated to their Connecticut home. On their first restaurant outing afterward, we were both shaking, imagining that every person we encountered was staring at the pariah and his enabler.”

He says he wrestled with whether to fight back at all. “I didn’t want to be fighting against something that I thought was important,” he writes. “The only problem was that things were being said about me that just weren’t true.”

Hoffman has kept working since the allegations surfaced, appearing as Nush Berman in Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis (2024) and in the drama Tuner, which opened in limited U.S. release in May 2026.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever drives to the basket against Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream during the second quarter at State Farm Arena on June 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Clark, Reese left out of ESPN's greatest players list

1m read
Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream talks to the media after the game against the Golden State Valkyries during Game Three of the 2026 WNBA Finals on October 21, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Angel Reese accused of “disrespecting” national anthem

2m read
Angel Reese #5 of the Atlanta Dream looks on during the game against the New York Liberty during Semi-Finals Game 3 on October 9, 2026 at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn, New York.

Reese facing punishment after reaching WNBA Finals

2m read
Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark (22) dribbles the ball against Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) in the second half of an WNBA basketball game Sunday, Aug. 16, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Caitlin Clark sends Angel Reese message

2m read