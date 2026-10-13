GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 32°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Duane Davis sentenced to minimum 40 years for Tupac killing

Duane Davis sentenced to minimum 40 years for killing of Tupac Shakur 

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Duane Davis, the former Los Angeles gang leader who boasted in books and interviews of his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, only to deny it when he came to trial, was sentenced to a minimum 40 years in prison on Tuesday.
Duane Davis, the former Los Angeles gang leader who boasted in books and interviews of his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, only to deny it when he came to trial, was sentenced to a minimum 40 years in prison on Tuesday.
AFP-JOHN LOCHER

Duane Davis, the former Los Angeles gang leader who boasted in books and interviews of his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, only to deny it when he came to trial, was sentenced to a minimum 40 years in prison on Tuesday.

"You don't get to take a man from his family. You don't get to take his very life, his whole future from him, and just walk away from it. Especially when that man is Tupac Shakur," Judge Carli Kierny told a Las Vegas court as she handed down the 40-years-to-life sentence.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Neymar Junior with his wife and ex

Neymar’s wife cooks with his ex as they reveal past

2m read
Duane "Keffe D" Davis was convicted of first-degree murder on Monday over the 1996 killing of Tupac Shakur.

The memoir that convicted Tupac's killer

3m read
Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles on Aug. 15, 1996, left, and Duane "Keffe D" Davis appears in District Court for his involvement in the 1996 killing of Shakur in Las Vegas on Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo)

Who is Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis in Tupac’s murder case?

4m read
Duane Davis appears in court during opening arguments for his murder trial, related to the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur.

Tupac Shakur's accused killer was out for 'revenge'

3m read