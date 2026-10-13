Duane Davis sentenced to minimum 40 years for killing of Tupac Shakur
Duane Davis, the former Los Angeles gang leader who boasted in books and interviews of his involvement in the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, only to deny it when he came to trial, was sentenced to a minimum 40 years in prison on Tuesday.
"You don't get to take a man from his family. You don't get to take his very life, his whole future from him, and just walk away from it. Especially when that man is Tupac Shakur," Judge Carli Kierny told a Las Vegas court as she handed down the 40-years-to-life sentence.