Disney offers fans an escapist bubble at D23 event

Celebrities, filmmakers and creatives come to D23 to promote their projects
Disney devotees lined up for a weekend of escapism at D23, the official fan club's biennial convention that draws tens of thousands of people to Anaheim for three days, billed as "the Ultimate Disney Fan Event."
With Disneyland itself just down the road, loyal subjects of the magic kingdom attend galas, buy unique items, trade pins and take photos with some of their favorite costumed characters.
Passes range from $50 to $2,500 -- a small price to pay to escape the real world, fans say.
"Our world is so chaotic and unstable, and it seems like the bad guys are always winning," Monica Romero, 37, told AFP. "Even though people make fun of it because, it's like 'oh, that's not real life.'"
"There's a reason why we like it," she said, adding that the Disney event reminds her "good can always win."
Thirty-eight-year-old Skyla told AFP she visits "the happiest place on Earth" twice a week, so she looks forward to the presentation that offers updates on the park's rides and experiences.
"You go into the park, and the real world gets to disappear for a while, and you just get to enjoy that time and just have happiness," she said, while dressed up as Lady, the pampered cocker spaniel from the cartoon Lady and the Tramp.
Celebrities, filmmakers and creatives come to D23 to promote their projects while commercial partners sell Disney-branded merchandise.
Some fans bring collectible pieces to trade, like 19-year-old Chase Halon, a Disneyland worker who has amassed countless pins and is still hunting for more treasures.
"It's really fun and super-addicting as well," he said. "A lot of the stuff that just came out today is pretty hard to find. But a lot of older stuff is also hard to find."
His prized pin is of the purple dinosaur Figment, which is a limited edition that Halon believes could be worth $5,000 "give or take".
The event is also festooned with opportunities to take photos with the fantasy worlds of their beloved characters, from classic princesses and witches to Homer Simpson and Toy Story.
On the Simpsons set, fans recreated the meme of Homer quietly backing into the bushes.
At the Devil Wears Prada space, they struck a pose for the cover of fictional magazine Runway.
In the Pixar world, they stepped into Andy's room, littered with toys.
Each attraction offered its own opportunity to take a mental vacation from reality.