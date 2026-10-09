Crazy Rich Asians TV series confirmed: Release date update, original cast and all we know so far

Original screenwriter Adele Lim steps up as showrunner and executive producer
Good things come to those who wait. Great things, apparently, come to those who wait eight years and then get eight episodes instead of one movie.
HBO has handed a full series order to a one-hour drama continuation of Crazy Rich Asians, the 2018 rom-com that proved audiences would happily pay to watch other people’s very expensive family drama. The catch for cinema loyalists? You’ll be watching from the sofa this time, not the multiplex.
So, before you start pricing out a new mahjong set for the premiere party, here’s what we know.
The headline news is that the original crew is coming home. Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Ronny Chieng return as series regulars, while Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh reprises her role on a recurring basis. Eleanor Young making selective appearances feels entirely on brand. She was never one to show up unless it was worth her time.
This isn’t a movie stretched thin. Original screenwriter Adele Lim steps up as showrunner and executive producer, steering the franchise away from breezy theatrical comedy and toward an hour-long episodic drama.
“It’s a ‘Crazy Rich’ family reunion,” Lim said in an official statement, describing the show as the sequel fans have been waiting for, with eight episodes to dig into the characters and worlds of Kevin Kwan’s novels. She added that the writers room is already “humming.”
No awkward time jump, no “previously on” gymnastics. Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson of Color Force confirmed the series starts where the film ended, and admitted that “When do we get more Crazy Rich Asians?” has been the question they hear most. Consider it answered.
Book fans will note that Warner Bros. spent years trying to turn Kwan’s follow-up novels, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems, into theatrical sequels before pay disputes and packed schedules kept getting in the way. The series format gives that material something a two-hour film never could: space.
Kwan executive produces alongside Lim and director Jon M. Chu, who is juggling this with wrapping up his Wicked films (no pressure). Jacobson and Simpson are back as producers, joined by SK Global Entertainment’s Chloe Dan and Jeannine Tang.
Kwan called the reunion a dream come true and promised fans it will be worth the wait, crediting HBO with giving his stories “breathing room.”
Chu, meanwhile, reflected on how much the cast has grown since 2018, from movie stars to superheroes to arena-filling performers to an Oscar winner, and said getting them back together “feels like coming home.” He then signed off his statement by quoting the film’s most famous chicken-themed catchphrase. Fans will know the one. We’ll leave it at that.
Read more: Henry Golding Joins Lindsay Lohan For Nostalgic Netflix Romance ‘Return To You’
Here’s your trivia-night fact: this is HBO’s first major original series pickup since Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery completed their merger under Skydance. Not a bad way to christen the new household.
Expect to keep waiting, just a little longer
Production begins in 2027, so clear your diary for the eventual premiere rather than this weekend. When it does land, HBO plans to roll it out worldwide across its cable networks and streaming platforms.
Why it matters
The original film turned a modest $30 million budget into more than $239 million worldwide and became the highest-grossing studio rom-com in North America in nearly a decade. That kind of success usually guarantees a sequel within two years. Instead, fans got eight years of rumours. Now they get eight hours of payoff.
Not bad for a family that has never once done anything small.