South Korean actress Cha Chung-hwa, popular for her supporting role in the K-drama Crash Landing on You, has gotten married.
The actress married her non-celebrity husband on October 27, in a private ceremony held in Seoul, South Korea.
According to multiple South Korean media outlets, the close-knit ceremony was attended by the couple's family and friends.
On the morning of Chung-hwa’s wedding day, on October 27, her agency IOK Company released her wedding day pictures along with the statement: “Please give lots of blessings to Cha Chung-wa who is preparing for a new start. She’s an actress who gives her all in every performance, and she’ll keep bringing us great shows. Please send her lots of love and support.”
Earlier, on October 11, her agency had announced that the actress was getting married. The actress and her husband have known each other for a very long time. Due to the non-celebrity status of the groom, the couple has kept the wedding ceremony private.
According to soompi.com, the agency added in a statement: "Cha Chung-hwa is getting married to a younger businessman in Seoul on October 27. As the groom-to-be is a non-celebrity, we ask for your understanding that we cannot provide detailed information about him."
A very popular actress, Chung-hwa made her debut in 2005 with theatre. She went on to be part of several Korean films like ‘Harmony’, ‘As One’, ‘How to Use Guys with Secret Tips’, ‘Revivre’, and ‘Pawn’ among others.
The actress, however, gained prominence with K-dramas such as ‘The Ghost Detective’, ‘Crash Landing on You’, ‘Itaewon Class’, and ‘Mr Queen’.
She recently starred in the Netflix series ‘Song of the Bandits’, a nine-episode action drama, and romance drama ‘See You In My 19th Life’.