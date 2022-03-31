South Korean actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, who played one of the most beloved on-screen couples, have shared dreamy official wedding pictures along with an announcement that they’d be getting married today on March 31.

The duo got hearts racing in 2019 drama ‘Crash Landing on You’, where Son played a South Korean heiress who accidentally para glides into North Korea and runs into an army officer (Hyun) there who decides to hide and protect her. Prior to that, they starred together in the 2018 crime film ‘The Negotiation’.

On March 31, the actors’ agencies VAST Entertainment and MSTeam posted two images on social media that showed the loved up stars in two wedding outfits. It’s customary for Korean couples to take professional pictures in wedding clothes prior to the actual ceremony.

“Actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin are holding their wedding ceremony today, taking their first step as a married couple,” the statement read, according to Korean news site Soompi. “The ceremony will be private in consideration of the situation with COVID-19, so we ask for your generous understanding. We are sharing the news with their wedding photos instead.”

The agencies added: “We express deep gratitude for the many blessings and warm support sent for their new beginning. Actors Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin along with their agencies will continue to put in full effort to give back for the love received.”

In February, the popular but low-key couple announced their plans to get married.

“I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one,” Son wrote in a Korean and English caption on Instagram along with a picture of a miniature wedding dress. “I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.”️

“Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future,” she added.

Hyun shared his announcement on agency Vast’s Instagram at the time.

“I am writing this to inform you about the most important decision of my life to my fans who have been kind to me in many ways and have given me great care and love,” the statement read. “I’m going to take the important decision of marriage and step carefully in the second act of my life. I have made a promise with the one who always makes me smile. To walk with her together in the future.”