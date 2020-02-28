Dan Smyers, left, and Shay Mooney, of the duo Dan + Shay, pose in Nashville, Tenn. In nominations announced Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, the Grammy-winning duo lead the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards with six nominations for Smyers and five for Mooney and helped pop star Justin Bieber earn his first-ever ACM noms. Image Credit: AP

NASHVILLE: Grammy-winning duo Dan + Shay lead the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards (ACM Awards) with six nominations for Dan Smyers and five for Shay Mooney and helped pop star Justin Bieber earn his first-ever ACM nomination.

In the nominations announced Thursday, the powerhouse duo share four bids with Bieber for song of the year as both writers and artists, music event of the year and video of the year for their chart-topping crossover duet ‘10,000 Hours’. Dan + Shay are also nominated for duo of the year and Smyers is nominated individually as the producer in the music event category.

‘10,000 Hours’, released in October, is spending its 20th week on top of Billboard’s Hot country songs chart. So far, it has peaked at No. 4 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart.

Three out of the five members of Old Dominion — Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Brad Tursi — matched Smyers with six nominations since they co-wrote their hit song, ‘One Man Band’. The band, as a whole, earned five nominations including song of the year, group of the year and video of the year. Each member is nominated twice for single of the year as artists and producers of ‘One Man Band’.

Others earning five nominations include Thomas Rhett, producer Dan Huff and Grammy winner Maren Morris.

Morris picked up two nominations for album of the year as artist and co-producer for ‘GIRL’, female artist of the year, music event of the year and group of the year for performing in The Highwomen, the supergroup also featuring Brandi Carlile, Amanda Shires and Natalie Hemby. Busbee, Morris’ producer who died suddenly last year, is posthumously nominated for album of the year and producer of the year.

Rhett, who won male artist of the year at last year’s show, earned his first nomination for entertainer of the year — the show’s top prize. Carrie Underwood is the sole female contender in entertainer of the year, alongside Luke Bryan, Eric Church and Luke Combs.