Comedian-actor Russell Peters will return to the UAE for a one-night event that will be held on September 17 in Abu Dhabi.
The comedy gig, which will be hosted at the newly opened Etihad Arena on Yas Island, will bring the popular Canadian stand-up of Indian origin to Abu Dhabi after nearly eight years.
“I haven’t been to Abu Dhabi since 2013 and this show will be my first international date since Covid. So I’m excited on so many levels and can’t wait to be back!” said Peters in a statement.
Peters last performed at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena in June 2019 to a sold out crowd as part of his ‘Deported World Tour’. Loud humour could be an acquired taste, but Peters is a legend on the comedy circuit for his off-colour repartees.
Peters is currently developing a number of TV shows and recently launched his own podcast, ‘Culturally Cancelled’.
Organised by GME Events, in conjunction with the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism , and Yas Island, tickets for the gig are now on sale, starting at Dh195 and available online through the Eithad Arena’s website.
Precautionary measures will be in place to ensure the health and safety of visitors. Currently, Abu Dhabi visitors and residents require a ‘green pass’ from Al Hosn app to be able to attend public events.