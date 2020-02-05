The programming will take place from February 14 until February 20 in the Al Quoz venue

Cinema Akil is kicking off a week of contemporary and classic Spanish Cinema on February 14.

The schedule begins with the 2010 crime drama ‘Pa Negre’ (Black Bread), directed by Augusti Villaronga, followed by a Q&A with the director.

Villaronga most recently directed Saudi Arabia’s major motion picture ‘Born a King’, which released last year.

His film ‘Pa Negre’ follows young boy Andreu in the Catalan countryside, where he finds the dead bodies of a man and his son in a forest. With fingers pointing to his own father, Andreau sets out to find the person responsible for the murders. (‘Pa Negre’ will also show once more on February 18.)

Also screening on opening night (and again on February 19) will be Victor Erice’s 1973 ‘The Spirit of Beehive’, considered one of Spanish cinema’s most notable films. It follows 7-year-old Ana and her disturbed reaction to the 1931 horror movie Frankenstein.

‘Handia’ (2017), a Basque-language period drama about the world’s tallest man and a sibling rivalry, will screen on February 15 and 19.

‘7 Virgins’ (2005), which follows incarcerated teen Tano, who’s given 48 hours of freedom to attend his brother’s wedding and indulge in everything he’s been deprived of, screens on February 15 and 17.

‘The Bride’ (2015), based on the 1933 tragedy ‘Blood Wedding’, will show on February 16 and 20.

Meanwhile, ‘Tesis’ (1996), a thriller about a woman writing a thesis on violence and finding a snuff video that depicts a girl, formerly in her faculty, being tortured to death, will show on February 16 and 17.

The Holy Innocents (1984), which follows a poor family in 1960s Spain who work for a wealthy family of landowners, will show on February 17 and 20.