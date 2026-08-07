Chinese star Luo Zheng reveals he's nearly broke with only $700 in savings after a decade in showbiz

Luo Zheng’s decade in showbiz ends with $700 in savings and questions over contracts
Chinese actor Luo Zheng, who first entered the entertainment industry through the 2018 survival show Idol Producer, has drawn public attention after revealing that his bank account held only ¥4,800 CNY (roughly $700 USD), despite a career that includes multiple high-profile projects over the past decade.
The actor disclosed the figure during a variety show appearance, explaining that much of his earnings over the years went toward settling a financial penalty tied to a contract dispute with his former talent agency. According to Zheng, he signed an exclusive ten-year contract early in his career without fully reviewing its terms. When he later sought to terminate the agreement, the agency reportedly demanded ¥50 million CNY in damages. He pursued a lawsuit, spending more than ¥200,000 CNY in legal fees, only for the court to rule in the agency's favour.
Zheng has said that in the years following his breakout on Idol Producer, he generated an estimated ¥2–3 million CNY in business for his agency, yet personally received as little as ¥20,000 CNY at his highest point. He attributed the gap to deductions the company classified as management costs, which he said included expenses as minor as water dispensers and light bulbs in rehearsal spaces, as well as staff commuting costs. At his peak, his highest reported annual income was ¥80,000 CNY — a figure he has noted is lower than many entry-level security jobs pay. He has also said he considered leaving the industry altogether during this period.
His financial situation shifted after his current representation renegotiated the penalty with his former agency, and he became debt-free in 2024. Since then, he has maintained a notably modest lifestyle, living in the suburbs and commuting by train to filming locations.
The story resurfaced this week after Zheng held a livestream that drew more than 100,000 viewers, during which he appeared visibly moved by the outpouring of support and said, "I really don't deserve this. I'll kowtow to everyone." He has since gained more than 600,000 new followers within a single week, and the livestream also attracted attention from brands, though Zheng turned down collaboration offers made during the broadcast, telling companies to contact him directly if they had genuine work to offer.
Reaction to his story has been mixed. While many fans have praised his resilience, others have questioned whether the narrative was constructed for sympathy. Addressing those doubts, a relative of Zheng's told reporters, as quoted by DramaPanda, that his frugal lifestyle has been consistent for years and that his demeanor within the family has not changed since regaining public attention.