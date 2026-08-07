Chinese star Luo Zheng reveals he's nearly broke with only $700 in savings after a decade in showbiz

Zheng has said that in the years following his breakout on Idol Producer, he generated an estimated ¥2–3 million CNY in business for his agency, yet personally received as little as ¥20,000 CNY at his highest point. He attributed the gap to deductions the company classified as management costs, which he said included expenses as minor as water dispensers and light bulbs in rehearsal spaces, as well as staff commuting costs. At his peak, his highest reported annual income was ¥80,000 CNY — a figure he has noted is lower than many entry-level security jobs pay. He has also said he considered leaving the industry altogether during this period.