Zheng shocks Swiatek in another incredible US Open comeback

Olympic gold medallist Zheng Qinwen, who had to come through US Open qualifying, stunned six-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek 7-5, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.

It was another gritty win for the Chinese star, a former world number four now ranked 121st in the wake of elbow surgery last year.

Zheng had won the last seven games to stun Madison Keys in her previous match.