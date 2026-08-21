GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Tennis

World No.2 Rybakina retires from Cincinnati clash with Swiatek

Rybakina retires hurt, Swiatek progresses amid US Open fitness concerns

Last updated:
AFP
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

World number two Elena Rybakina had to quit her quarter-final at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters, retiring while trailing Iga Swiatek 4-1 in the opening set on Thursday.

The Kazakh suddenly stopped play, unable to put any weight on her left heel, and after a brief intervention from her trainer was forced to retire after one more point.

Rybakina's injury — coming 10 days before the US Open begins — sends Swiatek into a Cincinnati semi-final with third-seeded Jessica Pegula, who defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7/4).

Get it: Fast, verified news for FREE ... download the Gulf News app — simply click here 

Had two-time Grand Slam winner Rybakina reached the Cincinnati final she would have risen to number one in the world for the first time in her career, following incumbent Aryna Sabalenka's round-of-16 exit.

Belarus's Sabalenka was stunned by Czech Sara Bejlek, ranked 35th, in a gritty match that finished in the early hours of Thursday morning — the latest in a string of setbacks for the four-time major champion.

"Honestly, I was feeling anxious just looking at this situation," Swiatek said in an on-court interview. "I hope that she will be fine. Obviously the net tournament is the priority.

"I know this one is important as well, but US Open is US Open and I hope she's going to be ready for that. She's also super-close to being number one in the world, so it's a shame."

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Poland's Iga Swiatek celebrates her 6-3 1-6 6-3 win over Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in a National Bank Open semifinal tennis match in Toronto on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

Swiatek wins first match vs Svitolina at Cincinnati

2m read
Iga Swiatek of Poland celebrates match point against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine during the semifinals on day eleven of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Swiatek sinks Svitolina to set up Rybakina title clash

3m read
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan celebrates match point against Naomi Osaka of Japan during the quarterfinals on day ten of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers at Sobeys Stadium on August 11, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario.

Rybakina ousts Osaka, books Toronto semi-final vs Gauff

2m read
Rybakina has never reached No 1, but Sabalenka’s early exit in Toronto, has suddenly made the possibility much more immediate.

Elena Rybakina closes in on No 1 ranking

2m read