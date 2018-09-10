The first Chinese Film Week in Dubai will kick off on October 1, with some of China’s biggest blockbusters slated to screen. This, in the wake of a reported boom in Chinese cinema.

With film screenings taking place at Roxy Cinemas at City Walk, The Beach and Boxpark, viewers will be able to watch Dragon Blade, Po Feng, Twenties Once Again, The Nightingale, American Dreams in China, Wolf Totem, Monkey King: Hero is Back and Big Fish & Begonia.

Some of China’s biggest celebrities and directors are expected to flock to the city.

Chinese Film Week is part of an effort to cater to growing tourism from China, as well as the 270,000 Chinese expats living in the UAE.

The event is one of the first to come out of the Hala China, an initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding, which promises a year-long calendar of events, from food and fashion to entertainment and sports.

“China’s film industry, with decades of effort, has grown to become the third largest in the world, creating the largest cinema audience globally,” said Li Lingbing, the consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Dubai. She added: “Chinese filmmakers have created film masterpieces one after another, winning awards at various international film festivals.”

Chinese Film Week will take place during the Chinese National Day, also known as Golden Week.