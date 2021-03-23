Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach in Amato Couture Image Credit: Supplied

With the pandemic turning London, Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks into a virtual playground for designers to strut out their models in empty rooms, while the world to take a front seat at these coveted events, it was only a matter of time that a digital concept would be the one of choice at this year’s Arab Fashion Week (AFW).

The five-day event, which kicks off tomorrow, has Michael Cinco and Amato’s Furne One who will be showcasing their latest collections at the Arab Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2021/22. And even though their A-list clientele, which includes names such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jennifer Lopez and Beyonce, may not be sitting in the front row, these Dubai based-designers are enough to create a buzz virtually.

Arab Fashion Week goes virtual this year Image Credit: Supplied

Pia Wurtzbach to open fashion week

Dubai-based designer Furne One Image Credit: Supplied

Former Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach will open AFW on March 24, wearing creations of fellow Filipino Furne One and the creative head behind the Dubai-based fashion house Amato Couture featured in a five-minute fashion film titled ‘Inner Sanctum’.

“The film has a lot of symbolisms and should not be treated literally. Her self/body is her Inner Sanctum. It’s a story of a journey of a woman seeking for inner freedom while living in the middle of an uncertain world being influenced by her own good and bad thoughts but at the end finding her true self and facing her own fears,” Furne One said in a statement.

This year’s event features fashion designers from across the Middle East, Asia, Europe, and America. Italian couture designer Antonio Grimaldi is this season’s invited guest who will make his AFW debut. Completing the lineup are Nohma Design, Aavva, Euphoria and Maliche, Lebanese designer Jean-Charles Zakaria, Italian designer Sophia Nubes, Turkish designer Ezra Tuba, Polish label JAP Petelicka, Brazilian designers Andrea Conti and Sandro Barros, Palestinian designer Ihab Jiryis.

And as part of the AFC’s Green Label initiative, British label Bav Tailor, Croatian label Krie Design and Italian label Francesca Liberatore will showcase a sustainable collection in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Dubai-based Jordanian designer Zaid Farouki will also present a capsule collection capturing the theme of Human Expression in collaboration with BIC as Human Creativity partner of Arab Fashion Week.

In addition to the shows, the virtual programme will include Red Talks hosting industry pioneers to discuss the fashion industry challenges and latest development. Image Credit: Supplied

In partnership with the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM) five Parisian brands, and members of Paris Fashion Week, have been selected to participate in AFW as well, including Heliot Emil, Germanier, Situationist, Weinsanto and Ester Manas.

“More than ever, emerging designers push the boundaries by impressing a new view on the world. They are committed on sustainability, on inclusivity and on respect. By presenting these talented labels from Paris Fashion Week calendar in Dubai, we give them the possibility to take part of a global conversation for a better world,” said Serge Carreira, Head of Emerging Brands Initiative at Paris Fashion Week and Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM).

In addition to the shows, the virtual programme will include Red Talks hosting industry pioneers to discuss the fashion industry challenges and latest development.

“Following the success of the previous virtual editions and the continued restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19, Arab Fashion Week will present the five-day programme virtually and in line with the Council’s strategy to provide the world with a platform through which to view and access the exceptional creative fashion talent from the Arab region and abroad” said Jacob Abrian, Founder and Chief Executive of Arab Fashion Council in a statement.

AFW will go live on March 24 exclusively on Facebook Inc platforms and Instagram. Image Credit: Supplied

How to watch?