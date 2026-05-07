Just like the Jellicle choice, you’ll want to be there when it happens
Are you ready for the Jellicle Ball under the Jellicle Moon? You don't even know what Jellicle means, just show up and absorb the word into your vocabulary.
As Cats – The Musical leaps onto the stage at the Etihad Arena from 4–13 June 2027, audiences are in for quite the spectacle. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary production is a cultural memory that refuses to fade.
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From its West End origins in 1981 to its record-breaking runs on Broadway, Cats has always known how to command a stage. And now, Abu Dhabi gets its turn to experience the Jellicle Ball in full theatrical glory.
It’s dramatic, unpredictable—and yes, it still knows how to bring the house down without ever missing a beat. Just like the Jellicle choice, you’ll want to be there when it happens.
Ticket information
Weekdays – Sundays to Thursday
Royal – Dh840
VIP –Dh690
Platinum – Dh550
Diamond – Dh420
Gold – Dh300
Silver – Dh190
Bronze – Dh 90
When: 04 Jun –13 Jun 2027
Where: Etihad Arena
Tickets: From Dh90
Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes
Based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry, Cats invites you to the Jellicle Ball, a whimsical midnight scrapheap gathering. The tribe of felines must decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer to be reborn into a new life.
One by one, the cats introduce themselves through spectacular song and dance: from the rockstar Rum Tum Tugger to the magical Mr. Mistoffelees. The emotional heart is Grizabella, the faded "Glamour Cat," whose soaring rendition of "Memory" ultimately wins over the tribe. And there's the evil Macavity, the mystery cat.