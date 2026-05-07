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Cats the Musical in Abu Dhabi 2027: Show dates, tickets from Dh90 and venue details

Just like the Jellicle choice, you’ll want to be there when it happens

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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Based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry, Cats invites you to the Jellicle Ball, a whimsical midnight scrapheap gathering
Based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry, Cats invites you to the Jellicle Ball, a whimsical midnight scrapheap gathering

Are you ready for the Jellicle Ball under the Jellicle Moon? You don't even know what Jellicle means, just show up and absorb the word into your vocabulary.

As Cats – The Musical leaps onto the stage at the Etihad Arena from 4–13 June 2027, audiences are in for quite the spectacle. Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary production is a cultural memory that refuses to fade.

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From its West End origins in 1981 to its record-breaking runs on Broadway, Cats has always known how to command a stage. And now, Abu Dhabi gets its turn to experience the Jellicle Ball in full theatrical glory.

It’s dramatic, unpredictable—and yes, it still knows how to bring the house down without ever missing a beat. Just like the Jellicle choice, you’ll want to be there when it happens.

Ticket information

Weekdays – Sundays to Thursday

  • Royal – Dh840

  • VIP –Dh690

  • Platinum – Dh550

  • Diamond – Dh420

  • Gold – Dh300

  • Silver – Dh190

  • Bronze – Dh 90

When: 04 Jun –13 Jun 2027

Where: Etihad Arena

Tickets: From Dh90

Duration: 2 hours 45 minutes

What is Cats all about?

Based on T.S. Eliot’s poetry, Cats invites you to the Jellicle Ball, a whimsical midnight scrapheap gathering. The tribe of felines must decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer to be reborn into a new life.

One by one, the cats introduce themselves through spectacular song and dance: from the rockstar Rum Tum Tugger to the magical Mr. Mistoffelees. The emotional heart is Grizabella, the faded "Glamour Cat," whose soaring rendition of "Memory" ultimately wins over the tribe. And there's the evil Macavity, the mystery cat.

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