This time, the battlefield stretches across the brink of collapse on the Korean Peninsula
A full-scale global war is about to erupt in the next chapter of Call of Duty, and this time, it’s built exclusively for the newest generation of consoles.
Activision and Infinity Ward have officially announced Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, confirming a worldwide launch on October 23, 2026. The game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Nintendo Switch 2, with older hardware like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One left behind entirely as the franchise moves into a more advanced technical era.
This time, the battlefield stretches across the brink of collapse on the Korean Peninsula, where a conflict invites global consequences. Players step into the boots of Private Park, a young South Korean soldier thrown into chaos as cities fall and the frontlines disintegrate around him.
Amid the destruction, a familiar figure re-enters the shadows. Captain Price returns, operating off the grid and outside official military command, chasing a covert objective tied to a much larger international conspiracy that runs parallel to the main conflict.
The campaign expands far beyond Korea, sending players into missions set across major global locations including New York, Paris, and Mumbai. Expect a mix of brutal trench warfare, dense urban combat, stealth-driven operations, high-speed pursuits, and large-scale military offensives designed to feel both cinematic and grounded.
Infinity Ward says the goal is a more intense and emotionally charged experience than previous entries, combining realistic military detail with high-stakes storytelling. The studio describes it as one of the darkest Modern Warfare titles to date.
Multiplayer is also being rebuilt from the ground up with a new system called Ballistic Authority. It overhauls core gunplay mechanics such as aiming, recoil behavior, movement, and weapon handling to create more precise, responsive combat. Traditional hip-fire bloom has been removed entirely, shifting firefights toward more predictable outcomes.
Movement has been refined as well, with smoother mantling, faster transitions, and more fluid traversal designed to keep engagements fast without losing tactical control.
At launch, the game will feature 12 multiplayer maps, Gunfight arenas, and expansive “Big War” battlegrounds built for large-scale infantry and vehicle combat.
A standout addition is Kill Block, a modular multiplayer map system where sections of the environment change between rounds. With more than 500 possible configurations, no two matches play out the same, forcing constant adaptation.
The returning DMZ mode pushes extraction-style gameplay further, sending players into hostile zones to complete objectives, secure loot, and escape while dealing with shifting weather conditions and evolving threats.
Built exclusively for current-gen systems, Modern Warfare 4 introduces enhanced ray tracing, improved lighting, DLSS support on PC, and significantly larger combat environments. Activision says the focus is on smoother performance, higher visual fidelity, and more responsive gameplay across all platforms.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 arrives on October 23, 2026, with Warzone integration rolling out shortly after launch as part of Season 1.