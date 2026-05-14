HUAWEI nova 15 Max: Built for modern lifestyles and demanding daily use

HUAWEI nova 15 Max is equipped with an 8500mAh HUAWEI Super Battery, delivering reliable, long-lasting power that helps you say goodbye to frequent charging. With innovative Energy Booster technology, the battery intelligently adjusts the shutdown voltage to an extremely low level, enabling more efficient energy release and extending overall battery life. Real-world testing shows up to 23 hours of continuous video playback, offering true all-day endurance for heavy usage.

The phone also supports Reverse Charging, allowing you to conveniently power other HUAWEI devices such as earbuds and MatePads. In effect, your nova 15 Max doubles as a portable power bank, ensuring your essential devices stay charged when it matters most.

Extra-durable built for outdoor challenges

Designed for durability, HUAWEI nova 15 Max features an extra-durable body that has passed SGS Premium Performance Mark Drop Resistance testing with a 5-Star rating. It provides strong protection against daily bumps, scratches, and challenging outdoor environments. With IP65-rated dust and water resistance, it remains reliable even in rain, travel, or dusty outdoor conditions, giving you peace of mind wherever you go.

Ultra low-light imaging

HUAWEI nova 15 Max features a 50MP RYYB Ultra Vision rear camera and an 8MP front camera, designed to capture bright, detailed, and low-noise images even in challenging lighting conditions such as night streets or indoor dining, without the need for additional lighting. A 2MP depth sensor further enhances portrait shots with natural bokeh and beautifully blurred backgrounds.

Both front and rear cameras are powered by AI XD Portrait algorithms, which intelligently balance light and shadow to highlight subjects with a natural, three-dimensional look. In addition, AI Best Expression helps refine facial expressions in portraits, selecting the most natural and confident moments so everyone looks their best in every shot.

Immersive OLED display

HUAWEI nova 15 Max comes with a 6.84-inch vivid OLED Eye Comfort Display, delivering an immersive yet comfortable viewing experience. Whether you’re shooting outdoors under strong sunlight or watching videos in low light, the display ensures sharp clarity, smooth performance, and adaptive visual comfort.

It also features 2160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, effectively reducing eye fatigue during long viewing sessions. With ultra-narrow bezels and a high screen-to-body ratio, the display maximises immersion. The refined camera design is highlighted by a striking red ring, adding a bold and sophisticated aesthetic. A slim 7.98mm body and balanced 232g weight ensure a comfortable in-hand feel.

Symmetrical dual stereo speakers

HUAWEI nova 15 Max is equipped with symmetrical dual stereo speakers that deliver clear, powerful audio for everyday use, even in noisy environments. With a 90 degree + ultra-wide soundstage, users can perceive directional audio more accurately, creating a more immersive and realistic experience for movies, games, and music.