A new 200-seat cabaret on Palm Jumeirah will host the show, adapted for Dubai audiences
Dubai: Paris cabaret Crazy Horse is opening its first permanent show outside the French capital, and it will be in Dubai.
Crazy Horse Paris: The Dubai Edition opens on November 12 at the Zabeel Theatre in Jumeirah Zabeel Saray on Palm Jumeirah. The show has been created specifically for Dubai and, according to the organisers, adapted to regional culture and customs.
Tickets start from Dh400, and the show is open to guests aged 21 and over.
Crazy Horse was founded in 1951 by French artist and entrepreneur Alain Bernardin, at 12 Avenue George V in Paris.
Its shows are built around tightly choreographed tableaux, in which the dancers' silhouettes interact with lighting, graphic projections, optical illusions and original music.
Over the years, the cabaret has worked with names including Beyoncé, Christian Louboutin, Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, Dita Von Teese and Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink. It also featured in the fourth season of Netflix's Emily in Paris.
The Dubai show is led by Andrée Deissenberg, Chief Creative and Brand Officer of Crazy Horse Paris.
"With The Dubai Edition, our objective was to create a show that is immediately identifiable as Crazy Horse Paris while developing a production specifically conceived for Dubai. It draws on our artistic heritage, visual language and creative precision, while introducing new elements adapted to the venue and its audience," she said.
Philippe Lhomme, President and CEO of Crazy Horse Paris, said the opening was an important step for the company.
"Opening a permanent Crazy Horse Paris show in Dubai represents a significant step in the international development of our company. We are creating an experience that remains faithful to the artistic heritage of Crazy Horse Paris while responding to the specific context and international audience of Dubai," he said.
The show has a cast of 18 international dancers, chosen from hundreds of applicants worldwide. They spent six months training in Paris to learn the company's style.
According to Crazy Horse Paris, the production combines signature tableaux from its repertoire, including works by French choreographer Philippe Decouflé, with new pieces, costumes and staging created for Dubai.
The Zabeel Theatre has been refurbished into an intimate 200-seat cabaret. The show is operated by 111 Management, a Dubai-based hospitality group whose other venues include Kaspia and Kiara.
The show runs in two formats each night.
The first, The Show, is a 90-minute performance with a DJ and a master of ceremonies. Doors open at 6pm, and the show starts at 7pm.
The second, The Show & Dinner, lasts around three hours and combines the performance with a dinner, including caviar and signature drinks. Doors open at 9pm, and the show starts at 9.30pm. Once the final tableau ends, the evening continues with a DJ set.
There is also a private option, the Crazy Suite, which seats up to 14 guests for celebrations or private events.
When: From November 12, 2026, nightly
Where: Zabeel Theatre, Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai
Price: From Dh400; tickets at lecrazydubai.com; ages 21 and over