Byeon Woo-seok buys $9.4 million Seoul penthouse in cash, cementing meteoric rise

Seoul luxury purchase marks new pinnacle in Byeon Woo-seok’s fast-rising career
Actor Byeon Woo-seok has become the latest star to join the roster of celebrity residents at one of Seoul's most exclusive addresses, after purchasing a luxury unit at Hannam The Hill for 13 billion won (roughly $9.4 million), reportedly without taking out a loan.
According to property records, quoted by Korea Times, Woo-Seok signed the deal in May for a 235-square-meter unit in the upscale Hannam-dong complex in Yongsan District. He settled the final payment on September 2, at which point ownership was formally transferred into his name. Notably, no mortgage has been filed against the property, fueling speculation that the actor paid the full sum outright.
Hannam The Hill, constructed on land once occupied by Dankook University, has long been regarded as a symbol of wealth and privacy among Seoul's residential complexes. Its resident list reads like a who's who of Korean entertainment, having previously housed actors So Ji-sub and Lee Yo-won, along with BTS members RM and Jimin.
The scale of the purchase has turned heads not just for its price tag, but for the speed with which Woo-seok's career has reached this point. Before becoming a household name, he spent years working as a model and taking on smaller acting roles, patiently laying the groundwork for a breakthrough that seemed, for a long stretch, slow to arrive.
That breakthrough finally came in 2024, when he starred in tvN's romantic drama Lovely Runner. The series proved to be a cultural sensation, catapulting Woo-Seok from a familiar supporting face into one of the most in-demand leading men in Korean entertainment, with a fan base that quickly extended well beyond Korea's borders.
The aftershocks of that success have been evident in his subsequent workload. Byeon has since signed on as the face of more than 20 brands spanning an unusually diverse set of industries, from home appliances and cosmetics to finance, hair care, fried chicken chains, fashion labels and sporting goods.
His on-screen output has kept pace as well. Following Lovely Runner, he took on a role in MBC's period drama Perfect Crown and appeared on the Netflix variety program Jae-seok's B&B Rules!