BTS member J-Hope will be joining the military tomorrow, April 5. The announcement for J-Hope, 29, comes just months after 30-year-old singer Jin, the oldest BTS member, began his military service in December.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, will be the second to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.

On Saturday, April 1, BTS' agency Big Hit Music shared a new update regarding member J-Hope joining South Korea's military service. "Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We thank all the fans for your continued support for BTS and would like to update you on J-Hope's enlistment into the military. J-Hope will fulfil his required time with the military by enlisting in the army. Please note that there will be no official event on the day of his entry," Big Hit Music said in the statement and asked its fans for their continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service.

According to the official announcement, Jin was the first to enlist from the BTS group to the military.

The agency revealed that the BTS rapper would join as an active-duty soldier. J-Hope's enlistment day will be a private affair. Restricting fans, the agency stated, "The entrance ceremony is a time to be observed by military personnel and their families only. To prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, fans are advised to refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts.

"We also advise you to avoid getting adversely affected by purchasing unauthorised tours or product packages that illegally use the artist's IP [intellectual property such as art, music and image]. Our company will take necessary action against any attempts at commercial activity making unauthorised use of such IP."

They concluded the note requesting to support the K-pop singer. "We ask for your continued love and support for J-Hope until he completes his military service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."

After Jin and now J-Hope, the rest of his bandmates RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will also join the military, stated BIGHIT MUSIC.

Soon after the news, the BTS army swarmed the official social media pages with comments. Many responded by saying that it was an April fool joke.

Replying to the Tweet shared by the agency, Twitter user @AngeleyesBts wrote: "We will miss our HOPE! I'm so proud of J-Hope for what he's doing for his country and Jin, who's been in the military since December 13. Hopefully, J-Hope will be in the same area as Jin. We love you."