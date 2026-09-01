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BRED Abu Dhabi 2026 is back: New dates, tickets and everything to know

The original schedule was meant to be from April 22-26.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
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BRED Abu Dhabi 2026 is back: New dates, tickets and everything to know

BREDx is making a comeback, just a little later than originally planned.

The neo-culture experience from BRED Abu Dhabi was initially scheduled to take place in April, but has now been rescheduled for November, with the two-day event set to take over Etihad Live on November 13 and 14.

The return brings together music, art, fashion, sports, food and street culture, with BREDx positioning itself as a platform for creative exchange and community.

The two-day experience will open on November 13 with an opening party, alongside a photo exhibition and book launch. The following day will turn up the energy with an international headline performance featuring Bryson Tiller and Central Cee, alongside a wider line-up of global and regional talent.

Presented by BRED Abu Dhabi, BREDx is designed to

While BREDx takes place this November, the next edition of the wider BRED Abu Dhabi festival is planned for April 2027.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
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