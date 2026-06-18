'Box office anxiety never goes away,' says Suniel Shetty after 30 years of industry experience

The actor says every release still brings excitement, tension and uncertainty
Dubai: More than 30 years and over 100 films into his career, Suniel Shetty says one thing has never changed: the nervousness that comes before a film's release.
With the upcoming arrival of Welcome to the Jungle, the actor opened up about the pressure actors continue to feel around box office results, admitting that excitement and anxiety remain part of the experience regardless of how long someone has been in the industry.
Speaking about the unpredictable nature of the film business, Shetty said an actor's fortunes can change overnight depending on how audiences respond.
"Everything is connected to it. A film's success is tied to its box office performance," he said.
"One Friday you may be on top, and the next Friday you may not. So yes, there's always excitement, anxiety, tension and nervous anticipation."
The actor's comments come as Welcome to the Jungle prepares for release amid significant expectations surrounding the latest instalment of the popular comedy franchise.
While acknowledging the pressure surrounding any release, Shetty admitted that the film's massive ensemble cast offers a degree of reassurance.
The comedy features a star-studded line-up including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Tusshar Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta and Disha Patani, among many others.
Calling the cast a "safety net", Shetty said having so many experienced performers involved adds confidence heading into release.
"This film has an incredible ensemble cast. There's a certain safety net that comes with having such talented people together," he said.
Despite enjoying the film himself, Shetty said that the final judgement always belongs to viewers.
"The film is truly very entertaining. I can't say whether it's good or bad because everyone's perspective is different," he said.
"When we watch the film, we enjoy it immensely. But when the audience watches it on Friday, their perspective can be completely different."
His remarks highlight the uncertainty that remains at the heart of filmmaking, where even seasoned stars wait anxiously to see how audiences respond.
The recently released trailer shows Akshay Kumar in a chaotic adventure packed with mistaken identities, slapstick comedy and action.
The story revolves around a fake film shoot taking place inside a jungle, where the cast and crew are mistakenly identified as military personnel and become entangled in a conflict involving bandits.
Welcome to the Jungle is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 26.