Alia Bhatt Image Credit: IANS

Actress Alia Bhatt has opted to hone her creativity in an entirely new direction during the Indian lockdown, in the wake of the escalating COVID-19 pandemic. She has taken to an online creative writing course.

The Bollywood heartthrob took to Instagram and posted a picture in which she is seen penning notes. The book ‘The Craft of Plot with Brando Skyhorse’ is open on her laptop.

“Stay home and learn something new,” Bhatt captioned the image.

In a recent interview, Bhatt said that apart from joining creative writing online classes, she is also dedicating time to reading, and trying to stay busy mentally. It was her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who encouraged her to try creative writing.

On the film front, Bhatt plays the lead in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. The actress pairs with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayana Mukerji’s ‘Brahmastra’, a superhero film that is the first of a three-film series co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.