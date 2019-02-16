Veteran actress Zarina Wahab will play the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi in the upcoming biopic ‘PM Narendra Modi’.
“It’s an honour to play the role of the mother of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is going to be one of the most special roles I have ever played. I hope the audience like it,” Wahab said in a statement.
Television actress Barkha Bisht Sengupta will be playing Modi’s wife Jashodaben.
“I am grateful to Sandip Ssingh [producer] for giving me an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing film. I had a great experience working with him earlier in ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’ and I know playing Jashodaben is going to be interesting too,” Sengupta said.
The film also stars Manoj Joshi (as BJP chief Amit Shah), Prashant Narayanan, Boman Irani, Darshan Kumar, Akshat R Saluja, Anjan Shrivastav, Rajendra Gupta and Yatin Karyekar. Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi will be playing the title role of Modi.
“These two characters were one of the most crucial ones in the film. I am glad that Zarina ji agreed on doing it as no one other than her could have done a better job. Barkha is playing his wife and she is doing a great job,” Ssingh said.
‘PM Narendra Modi’ is being directed by Indian National Award-winner Omung Kumar.