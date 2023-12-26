Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’, was left ‘disappointed’ after Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan was clueless about the former’s role in the Hrithik Roshan movie, ‘Lakshya’.
The 2004 coming-of-age war drama, based on the 1999 Kargil war, stars Amitabh, Hrithik and Preity Zinta in lead roles. Amitabh plays Colonel Sunil Damle, while Hrithik is seen as Captain Karan Shergill.
In episode 96 of the knowledge-based reality show, Big B welcomed Indian cricket sensations Ishan Kishan and Smriti Mandhana to the hot seat. For Rs 2000, they were asked: “In which of these films does Hrithik Roshan play an Indian army officer?”
The options given were: “Lakshya, Jodhaa Akbar, Koi Mil Gaya and Kaabil. The correct answer was ‘Lakshya’. Smriti then said: “There's a song in that film, 'Kandhon se milte hain. I think I still hear it before the match to charge up.”
Big B said: “Sorry, but I love that romantic song more. 'Agar main kahoon'. It's a great song.” “So, Hrithik Roshan trains at IMA, Dehradun. After that his boss, I don’t who that actor was, he tells him where to go and what to do,” said Amitabh.
Ishan continues saying, “In 'Lakshya', Hrithik Roshan wasn't serious first. He eventually became serious. In that, he cuts his hair short to become serious.” The 81-year-old actor said: “You're right. But I'm disappointed. Indirectly, I threw a googly. And you're bowled. Sir, I also played a small role in it.”