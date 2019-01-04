Yami Gautam, gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, said the Indian film industry makes less patriotism infused films.
The film, which is based on the Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strikes in retaliation for the Uri attack, also stars co-actor Vicky Kaushal in the lead.
“We anyway make less patriotism infused films, so after a long time the audience will see something like this which is based on a very important true event. We really hope the audience loves the film,” Gautam said.
She further added: “There is happy nervousness and excitement about the release of the film within our team. The kind of response we have been receiving for the trailer of the film is really amazing.
“Wherever we are going to promote the film, people are saying they are really looking forward for the release of the film because it is for the first time we have made a film on surgical strikes in India.”
Produced by RSVP Movies, the film is releasing on January 10 in the UAE.