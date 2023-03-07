Arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Monday, in a letter, extended his greetings to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on the occasion of Holi, but, rather in a "personal way".
"I wish the most fantastic human, the amazing, my ever-beautiful Jacqueline, a very Happy Holi. On this day, festival of colours, I promise you, the colours which faded or disappeared will be brought back to you, a 100x folds," Sukesh wrote in his letter, released through his advocate.
"This year in full jazzy and brightness, my style. I will make sure of that and its my responsibility. You know I will got to all extent, for you my baby girl," he wrote.
"I love you my baby, stay smiling. You know well what you mean to me and how much you mean to me. Love you my princess, miss you loads, my bee. My bomma. My love. My Jackie," he added in his letter.
According to a charge sheet of the Enforcement Directorate, (ED) India’s top agency probing financial crimes, Chandrashekhar is involved in 21 cases. He has cheated several VIPs in India by introducing himself as an influential relative of a high-profile politician or a bureaucrat. From childhood, Chandrasekhar had developed an affinity for a luxurious life and he pursued criminal activities to meet his objectives. Let us take a look at some of his alleged exploits.
Chandrashekhar had released a handwritten letter through his lawyer last year claiming that he was in a loving relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez and urged the media not to sully their bond by attaching ‘monetary benefits’ to it, when intimate pictures of the couple surfaced online.