Veteran actress Neena Gupta says she agreed to star in Badhaai Ho without reading the script.

“I did not even read the script of the film because the subject was so interesting. Female actors of our age don’t get a chance to play such interesting characters. This phase of our life is not addressed only in our Hindi cinema,” Gupta said.

“But I think the change is happening because of the youngsters who are writing such scripts,” she added.

The film also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra.

The story revolves around a couple in their late 40s who have unexpectedly gotten pregnant.

“It was an instant ‘yes’ from my end when I heard the narration of the story,” Malhotra said. “That does not happen so easily with us.…More than the character, I wanted to be the part of this film because of its subject. I am so lucky to share screen space with some great actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao and Surekha Sikri.”

“As I go by my instinct, this was one of the stories that I wanted to be a part of because of the story,” Khurrana said. “I felt the same during Dum Laga Ke Haisha when I took no time to agree to do the film. I think such a quirky subject and story-driven films are my zone.”

So, how would he react if he found out that his parents were expecting a baby at a later stage of their lives.

“I think I would react like the way my character in the film reacted because it is really awkward and embarrassing to know that at the age of 50 our parents are becoming parents again,” he said.

The film’s trailer has received positive responses from the film fraternity.

“There is nervousness that one feels out of joy and people’s high expectations. I am just feeling that now... when people say all the good words about the film,” said Gupta.

Badhaai Ho releases in India on October 12.