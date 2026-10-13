GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT
Entertainment /
BollyWood

Why Madhuri Dixit’s husband didn’t recognise Shah Rukh, Salman

Madhuri Dixit’s husband Dr Nene reveals he didn’t recognise Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Why Madhuri Dixit’s husband didn’t recognise Shah Rukh, Salman

Dubai: Madhuri Dixit’s husband, Dr Sriram Nene, has revealed that he did not recognise Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan when they attended the couple’s wedding reception in 1999.

The surprising admission came during a recent visit by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to Madhuri and Dr Nene’s Mumbai home for Farah’s cooking vlog.

Recalling the reception, Dr Nene said he was unfamiliar with most of the celebrities attending the event, with Amitabh Bachchan being the only star he recognised.

“I didn’t know anyone. It was like Prom King, you just waved at everyone and later look at the wedding album because you don’t know anyone. The only person I knew was Amitabh Bachchan because I had seen Amar Akbar Anthony,” he said.

When Farah asked whether he had recognised Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan either, Dr Nene confirmed that he had not. He added, however, that the celebrities had been extremely sweet to him at the reception.

Why Dr Nene wasn’t familiar with Bollywood

Dr Nene also explained why Madhuri’s stardom had not been familiar to him before their relationship began.

Having grown up in the US and living in Los Angeles, he said he had not watched Hindi films and did not speak Hindi at the time.

Asked by Farah how he could have been unaware of Madhuri’s fame, Dr Nene explained that his interests lay elsewhere.

“Because I grew up on Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, and Star Wars. I didn’t watch Hindi films,” he said.

He recalled that he and Madhuri met, dated for three months and quickly developed a connection before he proposed.

“Then we met and dated for three months. We just hit it off and got along, and after three months I proposed to her,” he added.

Madhuri Dixit and Dr Nene’s marriage

Madhuri married Dr Nene, a cardiovascular surgeon, on October 17, 1999. Following their wedding, the actress moved to the US and took a break from her career.

The couple have two sons, Arin and Ryan. Madhuri later returned to Indian cinema and continues to be associated with films, television and entertainment projects.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Shah Rukh recalls how Nana Patekar helped him in jail

Shah Rukh recalls how Nana Patekar helped him in jail

2m read
Farah Khan shares rare behind-the-scenes memories featuring Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta, taking fans back to some of her most memorable films.

Farah Khan shares rare BTS photos with Bollywood stars

2m read
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan commend flydubai captain

2m read
Trending: UAE fuel prices, flydubai incident & more

Trending: UAE fuel prices, flydubai incident & more

4m read