He may be a heartthrob, but Hrithik Roshan is known for so much more than just his good looks and well-built physique; his screen presence for one thing is unrivalled. As Roshan turns 48 on January 10, we look at the reasons he such a fan favourite.
Image Credit: Insta/ hrithikroshan
Roshan’s first-ever role in a Hindi movie was directed by his dad, yesteryear star Rakesh Roshan. In it, the leading man showed off dance moves that garnered a legion of fans and secured him a spot in the limelight.
Image Credit:
The first time the world saw him on screen all thoughts of whose son is he vanished. Over the years he’s become better known for a muscular frame, magical dance moves and intense screen presence. Is there a similarity between father and son – yes. But there’s also an undeniable dollop of talent that’s been passed through genes.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
While there have been a few superheroes on the Bollywood scene, the very first – Krrish – was played by Roshan.
Image Credit: Supplied
He didn’t allow himself to be pigeon-holed though; he has played a number of roles including that of a person of determination in ‘Koi Mil Gaya’, a thief in ‘Dhoom 2’ and a champion for euthanasia in ‘Guzaarish’.
Image Credit: Supplied
He’s also played royalty – with ease. In the movie ‘Jodhaa- Akbar’, Roshan killed the role of Emperor.
Image Credit: Supplied
He was a tough competition for the Khans: His debut in 2000 came when only Khans reigned over Bollywood. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai gave him a dream debut, making him the only actor to win both Filmfare Awards for Best Debut and Best Actor the same year. Just to note, his Bollywood entry came with such a bang, that it affected Abhishek Bachchan's career, who also debuted in the same year with Refugee!
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
He took the risk of playing a terrorist in his early years: When other actors preferred to sign easy and pleasant roles to establish a hold in the industry after their debut, Hrithik agreed to play a terrorist in his second and third films Fiza and Mission Kashmir, much to the surprise of many. While both the movies fared decently, his acting was appreciated by both the audience and critics alike.
Image Credit:
His winning streak at awards functions: Hrithik won six Filmfare awards and his most nominated movies are Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish and Jodhaa Akbar. Also when he performs at award functions, it is usually the final act of the awards night. His dance moves are loved by fans and peers alike.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
Roshan is a versatile actor, but let’s take a moment and admire his ability to be a bona fide trendsetter. When he made his debut in ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’, we instantly knew that here is an actor who’s incredibly fashion forward. From his see-through black vest as he busted some mean moves in KHPH to his cropped T-shirts in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Roshan has always pushed the envelope when it comes to fashion. Even when he’s wearing a slick suit in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, he looked dapper as a corporate stooge. He wears his clothes and clothes don’t wear him. And that’s the beauty of this hero, who celebrates his birthday today.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
He’s also an ace at diversifying his brand. Roshan launched his own athleisure and work-out gear under the label ‘HRX’ and he leads by example. Not only is he an age-defying hero, he’s also great at leading by example. He’s often seen working out at the gym and considers his body his tool to communicate. So today can be one of those rare days where we celebrate his body of work, and the impeccable way in which he has become a striking fashion maven in Bollywood.
Image Credit: Insta/hrithikroshan
He is best friends to his two sons Hrehaan and Hredaan. A perfect companion for his sons, daddy Roshan is often seen indulging in fun activities together, be it dancing, doing handstands, or mushy photo shoots, taking fantastic trips across the globe every now and then, sometimes along with his ex-wife wife and boy’s mom Sussanne Khan. A hands-on dad who takes time to teach his sons some important lessons of life.
Image Credit: