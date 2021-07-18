Bhumi Pednekar Image Credit: Instagram.com/bhumipednekar

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, feels her film team-ups with Akshay Kumar gives out the vibe to fans that there is meaningful entertainment in store.

The duo has earlier worked in ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’ and is currently working on the upcoming film ‘Rakshabandhan’.

A still from "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha" Image Credit: Supplied

Talking about the collaboration, Pednekar said: “For starters the fact that we come from a film that really worked, was loved and had such an important social message that people have similar expectations from our current collaboration as well. But I feel Akshay sir and I have a really feel-good value and people know if we are coming then it will be something meaningful and yet entertaining.”

Speaking in admiration of Kumar, she added: “Akshay sir is someone who I really admire and he is someone who has really worked his way up and there are aspects of his journey that I really admire like he dreamt big and achieved it. And so did I. I think the success story is something that also works for people and is inspirational for people.”

Pednekar’s journey as an actor started with the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ and was followed by ground-breaking work in films like ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Bala’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Lust Stories’, among others.

“I think I became an actor at a time when content started overpowering all other aspects of cinema. I realised that the language of cinema was changing and I feel very fortunate enough that I was an active part of the change. I think at that time the basic mould of how an actor was changed and I got a big opportunity to do that through all the characters that I have played,” she said.

Durgamati Image Credit: Amazon Prime

The ‘Durgamati’ actor explained what made the audiences connect with her. “The relatability of the girl next door where people felt the stories were their own, where people saw me play characters that they could relate with I think that is something that worked with me,” she said.

“The fact that when they saw me on-screen, they said that they know this girl and that could be their daughter, their niece, their nephew, girlfriend, wife, sister etc. I think that is one of the biggest things that has worked for me so far,” she concluded.