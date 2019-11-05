Image Credit:

It can be said that ‘1942: A Love Story’ is one of the finest films in Anil Kapoor’s career. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 1994 release is still remembered for the romantic songs RD Burman composed for the film.

However, not many know that Kapoor had initially refused to do the film.

“‘1942: A Love Story’ was the only love story I did. I was very uncomfortable. Initially, I refused to do the film. I told them clearly that I wouldn’t be able to do such a role,” Kapoor recalled.

He added: “I even suggested Aamir Khan and Bobby Deol for the role. I asked them, from which angle do I look romantic? I was already a father of three kids at that time. But they convinced me. Today I feel good that I did it. I worked really hard, lost weight, cut my hair, trimmed my moustache, and worked on my costume to create the character. It was one of my most romantic films ever made. It had beautiful songs like ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Lagaa’, ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ and ‘Rim Jhim’, which people remember till date. Now when I see the film, I can’t imagine anybody else doing that role.”