Aditi Rao Hydari Image Credit: Supplied

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari admits she has a hard time coping with the pitfalls of being a celebrity.

“People revel in comparing, pulling people down and criticising. I am very sensitive. So, the thick-skinned thing is hard for me. I feel everything. I will laugh as loudly as I cry and I am okay with that. The whole sensitive side as an actor — I am like that as a person. So, I can have hard days and it is tough, but I feel I always try looking at the silver lining,” said Hydari, who was recently seen in the Netflix film ‘The Girl On The Train’.

She added: “An actor’s rejection is so personal. They are rejecting you. It is always you. It is so personal. It can be very difficult and it can be very heartbreaking.”

Hydari, who will soon be seen in the anthology ‘Ajeeb Dastaans’ and the Tamil romcom ‘Hey Sinamika’, does not give importance to her bad days.

“I am the kind of person who will always look for the sunshine whatever dark spot you put me in so if I am having my bad days I will count my blessings. If somebody walks through the door I’ll find five good things about them rather than two things I don’t like about them,” she said.

Hydari also revealed the key to staying positive.