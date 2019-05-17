Image Credit:

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari says she stopped doing a Google search for herself after she stumbled across some uncomfortable images of her on the web.

While narrating her experience of shooting for ‘Yeh Saali Zindagi’, Hydari said she was taken aback when she found her backless pictures on the Internet.

“Once I Googled myself and came across some not so pleasant images with bare back from my first movie. After that, I consciously decided to never Google myself again,” she said.