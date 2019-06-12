Actress Aanchal Chauhan, who plays Shahid Kapoor’s sister-in-law in her forthcoming film ‘Kabir Singh’, says her co-star went out of his way to help her during the shoot.

According to Chauhan, while shooting for the movie she was also working on a play. A source said it was a play that had two set of actors for every role. Accordingly, Chauhan had given her dates for ‘Kabir Singh’.

Once late at night, the other actress who was supposed to play Paro, fell ill and Chauhan was asked to fill in for her. However, her dates had already been allotted to ‘Kabir Singh’.

Chauhan then convinced the production team to free her from the shoot early. But things somehow got delayed.

So she personally went to all the actors involved in the final scene. She apprised Kapoor of the situation.

“It was a very stressful day and when Shahid and the whole team supported me in wrapping up my part as soon as possible, it made me realise that small gestures by big stars mean a lot to an aspiring talent,” Chauhan later said in a statement.