Celebrities often find themselves at the receiving end of trolling on social media. Mandira Bedi is the latest celebrity who is facing the onslaught of online trolls after she posted a series of images of time spent in the pool with a friend who was celebrating his birthday.
In the accompanied post, the Bollywood actress and TV host wrote: “Happy Birthday Adi. This photograph says it all. What you mean to me. How long we have know each other. What our equation is. And how much I trust you (to do this in #covidtimes) #sumsitup. May more happiness, love and success find it’s way to you. Love you, my dearest friend from the age of 17! @adimots.”
However, Beli’s images did not go down well with a section of social media users who attempted to brandish the moral police that criticised her for celebrating her male friend’s birthday since it has been one year since her husband, filmmaker Raj Kaushal died.
Following a spate of such comments, Bedi disabled the comments section on the particular Instagram post.
Two days after facing trolling, Bedi went on to share a cryptic post that read: “gratitude, growth, grace. Alongside the picture, she wrote, adding: “Always the intent and the attempt.”
Kaushal died of a cardiac arrest in June 2021.