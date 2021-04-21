At the height of their Bollywood careers, rumour mill was abuzz the stars never got along

Jaya Prada and Sridevi Image Credit: IANS

Veteran actress Jaya Prada has recalled an amusing incident involving her and the late superstar Sridevi, from back in the day when the two actresses were considered top competition to each other.

The year was 1984 and the two heroines were shooting for the film ‘Maqsad’ with Rajesh Khanna and Jeetendra. Realising Sridevi and Jaya Prada wouldn’t speak to each other, the two lead actors devised a plan.

Poster of Maqsad with Jaya Prada, Jeetendra, Rajesh Khanna and Sridevi Image Credit: IMDB

“It’s never been that we had any personal grudge against each other but it is just that our chemistry never matched. We never had eye contact with each other as we both were in competition, be it dresses or dance. Every single time we met we were first introduced on set, and we would say namaste to each other and move ahead,” Prada recalled.

She went on to reveal: “I still remember, during the shoot of ‘Maqsad’, Jeetuji and Rajesh Khannaji locked us in a make-up room for an hour but we both did not even say a word and everyone gave it up on us!”

However, Prada says she does miss Sridevi, who passed away in 2018. She regrets not talking to her enough.