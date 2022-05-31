The trailer of the upcoming mythological fantasy adventure film ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ will be unveiled on June 15.
The makers recently made the announcement through a special video that features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Telugu superstar Akkineni Nagarjuna.
The VFX-heavy clip shows Kapoor as Shiva and Bhatt as Isha as the two get caught up in a furious storm. It also presents key elements of the Ayan Mukerji directorial as it piques the interest of the audience with its visuals and the star-studded line-up. The trailer announcement came on the occasion of 100 days to the film’s release.
The movie is the first part of a fantasy trilogy based on the mythology of Lord Shiva and the all-powerful Brahmastra. As per the official synopsis of the film, ‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ is “a new original cinematic universe inspired by deeply rooted concepts and tales in Indian mythology but set in the modern world, with epic storytelling of fantasy, adventure, good vs evil, love and hope; all told using cutting edge technology and never-seen-before visual spectacles.”
Presented by SS Rajamouli in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, produced by Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9 across 5 languages — Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.