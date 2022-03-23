The Abhishek Bachchan-led movie ‘Dasvi’ has garnered a lot of buzz since its announcement, and the official trailer proves why it is one of the most exciting films of the year.
The trailer sees Bachchan have a blast in his raw and rustic avatar. Yami Gautam is powerful and piercing in the role of a police officer, while Nimrat Kaur is a delightful surprise as the feisty wife.
Talking about the trailer, producer Dinesh Vijan says: “The trailer is a sneak peek into the lovely world of ‘Dasvi’. Maddock has always backed content based cinema, and ‘Dasvi’ is yet another attempt at providing a wholesome family watch that entertains and enlightens.”
The social comedy tells the story of Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a corrupt and uneducated politician who decides to pursue his education in prison.
On the performances of his lead stars, Vijan adds: “Abhishek, Yami and Nimrat have knocked it out of the park. Audiences will fall in love with all three of them by the end.”
Director Tushar Jalota echoes similar thoughts, as he says, “Ever since we conceived ‘Dasvi’, it was clear we have a unique film in hand, one that tickles people’s funny bones and makes them realise there is magic in knowledge. I can’t wait for audiences to witness this special tale”.
Ahead of the trailer’s release, Bachchan shared his feelings about the movie on Instagram.
“I have always been very reticent to speak about my films, border-line apologetic about my work. People call it humility or lack of confidence in what I have made. I want to change that. I want to be unapologetic about this film,” he wrote in the post. “We have worked tremendously hard and I believe deeply that we’ve made a good film. A film worth watching with your family and friends. I’ve always been told, “let the work speak for itself”. I am sure Dasvi will. But, I too, want to manifest the positivity around this film.”
‘Dasvi’ will release on Netflix on April 7.