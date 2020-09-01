Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas will swoop in to save the world’s in his career’s first superhero film ‘Minnal Murali’, produced by Dubai-based talent Sophie Paul.
The teaser of the superhero film, which was released this morning, shows Thomas as a homegrown fantasy figure who seem to have extraordinary powers.
Unlike a Western superhero, ‘Minnal Murali’ is steeped in Indian roots, with the superhero wearing a dhoti or lungi and is rooted in a milieu familiar to Kerala.
The trailer was shared by Bollywood and South Indian stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor and Rana Daggubati. The film will be released in five languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.
“Minnal Murali being a multilingual superhero movie, is our biggest production till date. With this movie, we aim to further push the regional barriers and bring out more pan Indian content from Malayalam industry,” said producer Sophie Paul.
Directed by Basil Joseph, the action is choreographed by Hollywood’s Vlad Rimburg and the film was shot entirely in Kerala. The climax of the superhero film is yet to shot and the movie is 80 per cent complete.
The Malayalam teaser was introduced by Fahadh Faasil and Prithviraj, while Vijay Sethupathi and Keerthy Suresh released the Tamil-language teaser.