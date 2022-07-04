The seventh season of the controversial celebrity talk show 'Koffee With Karan' is about to kick off and Samantha Ruth Prabhu was spotted pulling Karan Johar's leg in the flamboyant trailer, which released on July 2.
The popular actress picked on the subject of marriages in his films.
While everything seems to be done in jest, Samantha is heard telling off Johar: "You are the reason behind unhappy marriages. You have portrayed life as 'K3G- Kabhi Kushi Kabhi Gham', whereas in fact, life is 'KGF,'" Samantha says.
These amusing exchanges between Karan Johar and Samantha have now gone viral.
Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, and Kiara Advani are few of the Bollywood celebrities who will be seen chatting with Johar.
This show is famous for Johar stirring scandals by making his guests reveal salacious details about their co-stars. Samantha is awaiting the release of the third season of 'The Family Man'.