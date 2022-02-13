A week following the death of Bollywood legend Lata Mangeshkar, actor Salman Khan paid an emotional tribute to the singer by crooning one of her most iconic tracks — ‘Lag Jaa Gale’.
In a video posted on his Instagram, Khan is seen singing the famous song from the 1964 film, ‘Wo Kaun Thi?’, which was originally crooned by Mangeshkar. The track, which remained one of the most popular ones sung by Majeshkar, and a firm favourite of hers according to past interviews, was composed by the legendary Madan Mohan Kohli with lyrics penned by Raja Mehdi Ali Khan.
Sadhana played the eternal tragic heroine to perfection with the haunting voice of Mangeshkar giving the song a melancholy feel.
The Bharat Ratna awardee died on February 6, aged 92 after suffering from multiple organ failure. She had been hospitalised for close to a month after testing positive for COVID-19.
While fans still mourn her demise, Khan took to his Instagram to pay tribute to the legend. “Never has been, never will be any1 like u Lataji...,” he captioned the post.
While Khan wasn’t one of the stars who attended her funeral at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park, which was held with state honours, several politicians and the Bollywood bretheren attended the funeral, included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Shraddha Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.