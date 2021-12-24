The Prabhas and Pooja Hegde-led ‘Radhe Shyam’ is slated to release on January 14 and the makers unveiled the theatrical trailer on Friday.
Promising to be an epic love story, the trailer has left viewers with hints related to the romance and the twists in the saga.
Apart from various landscapes and exotic international locations, the theatrical trailer of ‘Radhe Shyam’ showcases the chemistry between the lead pair.
Prabhas plays a mysterious palmist in the movie, which will be released in multiple languages.
Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the movie has senior Bollywood actress Bhagya Sree playing Prabhas’ mother.
‘Radhe Shyam’ is a UV Creations production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It’s directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.