Singer Neha Kakkar felt the power of music while on the reality singing show ‘Indian Idol 12’, breaking down into tears and opening about her anxiety while praising a participant who had just sung a beautiful song.
Kakkar, one of the judges on the series, was seen in a teaser for the show giving her feedback to contestant Anushka Banerjee.
As she was praising Banerjee, Kakkar broke down and spoke about her struggles with anxiety that were triggered by a thyroid issue.
“I had told you that even I have an anxiety problem. It is so difficult when you’re anxious. Everything becomes difficult,” the ‘O Saki Saki’ singer said.
Kakkar, 32, added that her body doesn’t take into account that she has a great career, family and husband.
“Because of anxiety, when I’m on stage I’m always trembling. My heart rate is always high,” she added. “Anushka I feel what you feel, and even with that you sang so well. I’m so proud.”
During her audition last year, Banerjee had to pause for a moment due to her social anxiety. At the time Kakkar supported her by sharing her own experience, saying: “I also go through social anxiety attacks when I perform. When I am on stage, my heart races like never before and my hands shiver.”
In October 2020, the singer got married to Punjabi actor Rohanpreet Singh.