The first trailer for Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film ‘Thalaivi’ was released on the Bollywood actress’ 34th birthday on March 23.
The biopic directed by filmmaker Vijay is based on the life of late actress-turned-politician J Jayalalitha.
In the trailer, Ranaut seems to get under the skin of her character and portrays Jayalalitha in various stages of her life; from being a cinema icon to becoming the chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
“The name you know, the life story you don’t,” the intro to the clip reads.
It also gave glimpses of Jayalalithaa’s love life and how she was treated as a woman in a male-dominated society.
Written by Vijayendra Prasad, the film is a multilingual biopic positioned for a pan-India release.
The movie also stars Arvind Swami as politician M. G. Ramachandran, and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi. Jisshu Sengupta and Bhagyashree will also appear in pivotal roles.
Presented by Vibri Motion pictures, Karma Media Entertainment, and Zee Studios in association with Gothic Entertainment and Sprint films, ‘Thalaivi’ has been produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shailesh R Singh and co-produced by Hitesh Thakkar and Thirumal Reddy.
‘Thalaivi’ is set to release worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Zee Studios on April 23.