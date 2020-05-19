The Bollywood actress overcame her illness with the help of nunchakus

Sushmita Sen Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has opened up about her battle with Addison’s disease, following her diagnosis in 2014.

In a video posted on YouTube, Sen chronicled her journey battling the auto-immune disease and how she managed to overcome it by ‘meditating with Nunchaku’.

Addison’s disease is described as a serious endocrine disorder in which the adrenal glands do not produce enough steroid hormones. Symptoms generally come on slowly and may include abdominal pain, weakness, and weight loss.

In a lengthy post, Sen described her journey, stating: “After I was diagnosed with an Auto immune condition called Addison’s disease in September 2014, it left me feeling like, I had no fight left in me...A fatigued body filled with immense frustration & aggression.”

“The dark circles under my eyes can’t even begin to explain the dark times I endured for 4 long years :) To have steroids substitute cortisol & to live with its innumerable side effects took its toll. There is NOTHING more tiring than to live with a chronic illness,” the ‘Main Hoon Na’ actress wrote further.

Stating that “enough was enough”, Sen explained she “had to find a way of strengthening my mind, allowing my body to follow suit. I meditated with #Nunchaku.”

The 44-year-old actress added that she healed in time. “My Adrenal glands woke up, no more steroids, no withdrawals & no auto immune condition as of 2019. Lesson: No one knows your body better than you.”